New York Weather: 1/4 Saturday Morning Forecast

CBS 2 Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
We will experience off and on rain with the edge going towards the rain north, and the clearing south.
News video: New York Weather: 1/4 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines

New York Weather: 1/4 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines 03:09

 CBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast for January 4.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PM [Video]New York Weather: CBS2 1/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PM

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for January 3 at 11 p.m.

Rain changes to snow for Saturday [Video]Rain changes to snow for Saturday

Saturday starts as rain early then switches to snow across much of WNY through the late morning. Snow should start in the Northtowns before noon then spread south to the NY/PA line by the evening. Most..

New York Weather: 1/3 Friday Morning Forecast, Rainy Weekend May End With Snow Sunday

Another round of rain comes in today with the heaviest bouts arriving this morning. We can expect .5 - 1" of widespread rain through Saturday.
CBS 2

New York Weather: 12/28 Saturday Morning Forecast

We can expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Not bad for late December, especially when our average high should be about 40°.
CBS 2

