McGowan, Arquette discuss upcoming Weinstein trial

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Rose McGowan won't be in the courtroom when Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct trial starts next week, but Rosanna Arquette, another accuser, plans to be to lend support to the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. (Jan. 4)
 
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial [Video]Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked a judge to delay a civil lawsuit against the movie mogul until his criminal trial on numerous charges of sexual assault is over.

Rose McGowan 'wishes she could forget' Harvey Weinstein's alleged attack [Video]Rose McGowan 'wishes she could forget' Harvey Weinstein's alleged attack

Rose McGowan is disgusted by Harvey Weinstein's complaint about becoming Hollywood's "forgotten man".

McGowan and Arquette reflect as Weinstein trial approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan doesn’t plan be in the courtroom when Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial starts next week: One of Weinstein’s most prominent...
Seattle Times

