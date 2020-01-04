Global  

Australia calls up reservists as fire threats escalate

Newsday Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Australia's prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists on Saturday as the threat of wildfires escalated in at least three states, while strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney.
