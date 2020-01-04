Global  

Eagles-Seahawks preview: Quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson will determine the winner

Saturday, 4 January 2020
A preview, with prediction, of the Eagles' playoff game against the Seahawks, with news from around the NFC East.
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly
News video: Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home?

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home? 02:25

 The Seahawks won these teams' previous game, but the Eagle have won their last four games despite mounting injuries. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at this NFC Wild-Card matchup. Katie Johnston reports.

Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9

Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles
Also reported by Japan Today, Denver Post, NYTimes.com, CBC.ca

Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime...
Also reported by CBC.ca

Tweets about this

Mfranknfl

Martin Frank #Eagles-#Seahawks preview (w/prediction): Quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson will determine the winner… https://t.co/denndXFkiH 20 hours ago

Mfranknfl

Martin Frank #Eagles-#Seahawks preview, w/prediction: With all the injuries to both teams, can Carson Wentz outperform Russell W… https://t.co/OkWzbDNLdA 2 days ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online A preview, with prediction, of the Eagles' playoff game against the Seahawks, with news from around the NFC East. https://t.co/u4Lgb4rXAu 2 days ago

cpsj

Courier-Post A preview, with prediction, of the Eagles' playoff game against the Seahawks, with news from around the NFC East. https://t.co/FyLgfnaAMj 2 days ago

thedailyjournal

thedailyjournal.com A preview, with prediction, of the Eagles' playoff game against the Seahawks, with news from around the NFC East. https://t.co/SSzNadNCWP 2 days ago

