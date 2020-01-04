Global  

United Methodist Church announces proposal to split over LGBTQ rights

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Leaders from the United Methodist Church reportedly announced a tentative plan Friday to split the church over differences on same-sex marriage and the inclusion of gay clergy.
News video: The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,

The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues, 02:23

 On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.

Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan [Video]Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan

On the heels of the United Methodist Church’s announcement of a separation plan for anti-LGBTQ congregations, Church of the Resurrection Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said the largest Methodist..

United Methodist Church Faces Split Over Gay Marriage [Video]United Methodist Church Faces Split Over Gay Marriage

A bishop in Denver says there is sadness over the separation.

Recent related news from verified sources

United Methodist Church announces plan to split over LGBT rights

The United Methodist Church, the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States, has announced a plan to split over LGBT+ rights. At the United...
United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy

The United Methodist Church is expected to split up over longstanding disagreements over LGBTQ inclusion.
