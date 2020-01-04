Giichi Matsumura, an artist detained in an internment camp, became known as "the ghost of Manzanar".

You Might Like

Tweets about this Barbara Davey BBC News - 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/D2gVl0W6HK 34 seconds ago paul czaplicki BBC News - 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US #history https://t.co/fRFYgLzuKE 41 seconds ago AfghanistanTest #Afghanistan 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/mKO6Img4Oc #Afghanistan 1 minute ago LAsamurai RT @NBCLA: A skeleton found by hikers this fall near California's second-highest peak was identified Friday as a Japanese American artist w… 2 minutes ago LatestNews.co.uk 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/jlW29GJVfa Your comments?.. https://t.co/eOh8Gf7w6i 8 minutes ago ⚔️ Michael W Kuehn ⚔️🐉 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/oQ4Ypxjtxj 10 minutes ago The Breaking News Headlines 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/2BKGjrELJg https://t.co/Ct7uILnGcX 14 minutes ago Gaudium ‘The ghost of Manzanar’: Japanese WW2 internee’s body found in US https://t.co/sVUKUCXFCP https://t.co/IdVdhNp04G 14 minutes ago