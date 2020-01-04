Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US

BBC News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Giichi Matsumura, an artist detained in an internment camp, became known as "the ghost of Manzanar".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatsBard

Barbara Davey BBC News - 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/D2gVl0W6HK 34 seconds ago

PCz911

paul czaplicki BBC News - 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US #history https://t.co/fRFYgLzuKE 41 seconds ago

AfghanistanTest

AfghanistanTest #Afghanistan 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/mKO6Img4Oc #Afghanistan 1 minute ago

LAsamurai27

LAsamurai RT @NBCLA: A skeleton found by hikers this fall near California's second-highest peak was identified Friday as a Japanese American artist w… 2 minutes ago

latestnewsco

LatestNews.co.uk 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/jlW29GJVfa Your comments?.. https://t.co/eOh8Gf7w6i 8 minutes ago

KuehnMichael

⚔️ Michael W Kuehn ⚔️🐉 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/oQ4Ypxjtxj 10 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines 'The ghost of Manzanar': Japanese WW2 internee's body found in US https://t.co/2BKGjrELJg https://t.co/Ct7uILnGcX 14 minutes ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium ‘The ghost of Manzanar’: Japanese WW2 internee’s body found in US https://t.co/sVUKUCXFCP https://t.co/IdVdhNp04G 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.