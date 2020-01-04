Global  

Rod Stewart and Son Face Battery Charges After New Year’s Eve Altercation

NYTimes.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Mr. Stewart punched a security guard who refused to allow him into an event, and his eldest son, Sean, shoved the guard, a police report said.
News video: Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers 00:19

 Police say rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year's Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee.

Rod Stewart & Son Sean Reportedly Involved In 'Altercation' With Security on New Year's Eve

Rod Stewart and his oldest son, Sean, were reportedly involved in an altercation with security guards on New Year’s Eve. People is reporting that the...
Rod Stewart, his son accused of shoving, punching security guard

Rod Stewart, his son accused of shoving, punching security guardVideo footage from a Florida resort depicted the altercation and revealed Sean and Rod Stewart "as the primary aggressors," the affidavit states. ......
