Heightened security in U.S. following Soleimani airstrike

CBS News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A high-ranking Iranian military official says Iran will punish Americans following the airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani. U.S. military units are on high alert to protect some American embassies in Africa and the Middle East, while security measures are being increased across the country. Kenneth Craig reports.
News video: Israel tightens security after Soleimani assassination

Israel tightens security after Soleimani assassination 01:00

 Israel tightened security and put its forces on standby on Friday in the wake of the U.S. air strike that killed Iranian Quds Forces Major-General Qassem Soleimani. Emer McCarthy reports.

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by USThousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike...
WorldNews

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airportBAGHDAD: An airstrike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS News

