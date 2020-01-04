Heightened security in U.S. following Soleimani airstrike
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () A high-ranking Iranian military official says Iran will punish Americans following the airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani. U.S. military units are on high alert to protect some American embassies in Africa and the Middle East, while security measures are being increased across the country. Kenneth Craig reports.
BAGHDAD: An airstrike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s... WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimes •CBS News
