Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United Methodist Church Announces Proposal to Split Over Gay Marriage

NPR Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A group of leaders from the United Methodist Church announced a plan Friday to split the Protestant denomination over its beliefs on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,

The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues, 02:23

 On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan [Video]Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan

On the heels of the United Methodist Church’s announcement of a separation plan for anti-LGBTQ congregations, Church of the Resurrection Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said the largest Methodist..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion [Video]United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement. The agreement outlines how The U.S.'s third-largest religious denomination will split over LGBTQ inclusion. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy

The United Methodist Church is expected to split up over longstanding disagreements over LGBTQ inclusion.
Denver Post

Methodists Agree to Split on Same-Sex Marriage

A group of leaders of the United Methodist Church, the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States, announced Friday a plan that would formally...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.