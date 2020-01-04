United Methodist Church Announces Proposal to Split Over Gay Marriage

A group of leaders from the United Methodist Church announced a plan Friday to split the Protestant denomination over its beliefs on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan On the heels of the United Methodist Church’s announcement of a separation plan for anti-LGBTQ congregations, Church of the Resurrection Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said the largest Methodist.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:44Published 15 hours ago United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement. The agreement outlines how The U.S.'s third-largest religious denomination will split over LGBTQ inclusion. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy The United Methodist Church is expected to split up over longstanding disagreements over LGBTQ inclusion.

Denver Post 22 hours ago



Methodists Agree to Split on Same-Sex Marriage A group of leaders of the United Methodist Church, the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States, announced Friday a plan that would formally...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago





Tweets about this