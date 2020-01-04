United Methodist Church Announces Proposal to Split Over Gay Marriage
Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A group of leaders from the United Methodist Church announced a plan Friday to split the Protestant denomination over its beliefs on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Recent related news from verified sources
