Body of woman who texted she felt "in trouble" is found in grave

CBS News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Paighton Houston texted "I feel in trouble" before going missing two weeks ago.
Body IDed as missing woman who texted she was ‘in trouble’

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (AP) — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in a backyard have been identified as Paighton Houston, an Alabama woman who texted she...
Seattle Times

Body identified as missing Alabama woman who sent worried text after leaving bar with 2 men

Authorities say a female body found in a shallow grave has been identified as missing Alabama woman Paighton Houston, who texted a friend that she could be "in...
FOXNews.com


