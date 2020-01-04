Global  

Cale Makar’s former UMass teammates unsurprised by his instant Avalanche success

Denver Post Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Cale Makar recently witnessed a banner with his name being raised into the rafters above the home ice of UMass hockey, where the Colorado Avalanche rookie became a college hockey legend.
Avalanche teammates lobby for Cale Makar’s All-Star selection: “He’s earned it”

Good luck getting any hype for the campaign to send Cale Makar to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game from the Avalanche rookie himself in consideration for the “Last...
Denver Post

Chambers: Cale Makar and UMass converge in Denver

From his hotel here Friday night, Avalanche rookie Cale Makar watched the Massachusetts Minutemen play the University of Denver in a rematch of a 2019 NCAA...
Denver Post


