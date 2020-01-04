Global  

US troops prepare for deployment to Middle East amid anti-war protests

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
US military troops prepared for deployment to the Middle East on Jan. 4 as tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise.
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver

Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver 02:36

 Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East [Video]Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East

Three thousand U.S. troops are heading to the Middle East tonight as tensions with Iran escalate to a dangerous level - not seen since the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Iran's most powerful military commander..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:44Published


Eye Opener: More troops head to the Middle East

Hundreds of American troops are sent to the Middle East after clashes with pro-Iran demonstrators at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Also, thousands of people are...
CBS News

U.S. bolstering security in Middle East after protests at embassy in Baghdad

The Pentagon is rushing hundreds of troops to the Middle East, after pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. Soldiers from...
CBS News

