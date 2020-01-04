Global  

Billionaire Tom Steyer bills himself an "outsider" ready to take on corporate greed

CBS News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Tom Steyer, the billionaire investor and activist who has spent millions advocating for the impeachment of President Trump, is launching a campaign to take his job. He joins a field of 24 other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Steyer joins "CBS This Morning" for his first national television interview since launching his candidacy.
News video: Is AOC A Hypocrite?

Is AOC A Hypocrite? 00:44

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates billionaire. Except, when they give her money. According to Money and Markets, AOC likes to bash others for taking campaign contributions from wealthy donors. However, she's more than happy to take their "evil" money. Is she a hypocrite? She took a $2,700 donation...

Tom Steyer’s Campaign Buys ‘Keep America Great’ To Spite President Trump [Video]Tom Steyer’s Campaign Buys ‘Keep America Great’ To Spite President Trump

Tom Steyer’s 2020 presidential campaign bought the domain name “Keep America Great.com”. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer Serves Breakfast, Discusses Housing Plan In San Francisco [Video]Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer Serves Breakfast, Discusses Housing Plan In San Francisco

Billionaire 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer served up breakfast and discussed his housing plan at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco on Tuesday. Wilson Walker reports. (11-26-2019)

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer weighs in on 2020 race

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is officially running for president. He joins a crowded field of 25 Democrats vying for the nomination. Steyer joined CBSN to...
Obama, Clinton delegate guru joins long-shot Steyer campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who helped engineer Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s successful delegate strategy is joining long-shot Democratic...
