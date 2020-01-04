|
63-Year-Old Dead, Several Injured In Brooklyn Apartment Fire
Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
CBS2’s Christina Fan has learned a 63-year-old man died in the fire. Neighbors say he lived on the fifth floor of the housing complex in the Gravesend section.
