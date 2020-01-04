Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

63-Year-Old Dead, Several Injured In Brooklyn Apartment Fire

CBS 2 Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
CBS2’s Christina Fan has learned a 63-year-old man died in the fire. Neighbors say he lived on the fifth floor of the housing complex in the Gravesend section.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Deadly Fire In Bayonne, N.J.

Deadly Fire In Bayonne, N.J. 00:25

 A 70-year-old man is dead and another person is in critical condition after an early-morning fire in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple Killed In Deadly Bayonne Fire [Video]Couple Killed In Deadly Bayonne Fire

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene in Bayonne, New Jersey. A second victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries but later died. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Woman Dead After Catonsville House Fireo [Video]Woman Dead After Catonsville House Fireo

A fire in Catonsville on Sunday has left a 93-year-old woman dead, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bayonne Apartment Complex

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, another victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and a third victim refused medical...
CBS 2

2-year-old among 3 dead after residential explosion and fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 2-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an explosion ignited a fire at an Ohio home, police said Thursday. The cause of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 63-Year-Old #Dead, Several Injured In Brooklyn Apartment #Fire - Jan 4 @ 9:07 PM ET https://t.co/lQ2x3fFKfW 1 hour ago

AnonsSynonymous

Anons Synonymous RT @CBSNewYork: FATAL FIRE: A 63-year-old is dead and several others have been injured after an afternoon blaze in the Gravesend section of… 4 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York FATAL FIRE: A 63-year-old is dead and several others have been injured after an afternoon blaze in the Gravesend se… https://t.co/YjzjvmL0OU 4 hours ago

chefcarney

Leo Carney RT @AlissaZhu: Deadly violence broke out at Parchman on New Year's Eve. Walter Earl Gates, 25, died and several others were wounded. https:… 1 day ago

AlissaZhu

Alissa Zhu Deadly violence broke out at Parchman on New Year's Eve. Walter Earl Gates, 25, died and several others were wounde… https://t.co/vIaNG0lWyn 2 days ago

FeloniousTweet

FeloniousTweet RT @clarionledger: One inmate is dead and several were injured following an apparent fight New Year's Eve among inmates at the Mississippi… 3 days ago

clarionledger

Clarion Ledger One inmate is dead and several were injured following an apparent fight New Year's Eve among inmates at the Mississ… https://t.co/XEsHpNXTIq 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.