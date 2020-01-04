Global  

Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’

Daily Caller Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit 'Very Fast And Very Hard'
News video: Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans 02:18

 Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Jonah Green has more.

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News [Video]Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News

US President Donald Trump asserts that the airstrike that eliminated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was an act to stop war and that the US did not seek a regime change in Iran. He, however, warned..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published


US targets 52 Iranian sites as Trump says it will be 'hit hard' if it retaliates

Donald Trump has said Iran will be hit "very fast and very hard" if it carries out its threats against the US. The president said the US had "targeted 52 sites,"...
Deutsche Welle

Trump Says Soleimani Killing Was 'Warning', Threatens to Hit 52 Iranian Sites


RIA Nov. Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC NewsReuters

Javuan530

Javuan RT @cnnbrk: Trump warns Iran that if it retaliates against Americans or American assets, the US has 52 Iranian sites targeted for attack ht… 18 seconds ago

MrBill_Resists

Mister_Bill Resists RT @RWPUSA: When all other defenses against impeachment fail, try the “it’s wartime” defense. If there is no war, start a war. Trump admin… 22 seconds ago

ANTHONYMR77

PG Trump administration warns Congress Iran could retaliate against US 'within weeks' - CNNPolitics… https://t.co/DYvC54YOMx 25 seconds ago

dodgysin1

Sin RT @CapitolTrump: FINALLY a @POTUS willing to confront Iran directly, demanding an end to all threats against the USA. @realDonaldTrump lov… 1 minute ago

MediaBur

TheBurMediaTV Donald Trump warns Iran not to retaliate against U.S. for killing an Iranian general. Trump says American response… https://t.co/gCSlLUiQd6 3 minutes ago

rwitt25

Rita Witt Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’… https://t.co/GBNdNjqrZA 5 minutes ago

