Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset

Denver Post Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee's defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his championship-filled New England career with a 20-13 wild-card victory Saturday night.
