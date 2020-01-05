makoto 59 people in #Wuhan found with mystery #pneumonia strain, authorities reveal, as at least eight more Hong Kong pati… https://t.co/9Jfw42ZiiB 18 seconds ago Cjmama RT @SariArhoHavren: Eight more patients sent to hospitals in HK over Wuhan pneumonia fears but the number of patients in Wuhan stays on 44… 45 seconds ago caffeine fiend RT @CTVNews: 7 more Hong Kong patients treated for mystery disease https://t.co/zNFR0aL8o7 https://t.co/6KeG88rw23 1 minute ago ♡ RT @ABC: Hong Kong's health and food secretary said that seven more people are being treated for a possible viral pneumonia. https://t.co/H… 2 minutes ago Kiki's RT @CP24: 7 more Hong Kong patients treated for mystery disease https://t.co/pGeVHsbEY7 https://t.co/1oUKmTrsFP 2 minutes ago M.E.R.H.K RT @lokinhei: 6 more patients who have been to Wuhan within two weeks, who have symptoms of pneumonia, were taken into Hong Kong public hos… 3 minutes ago Theresa Boyle RT @CTV_AvisFavaro: 7 more patients treated for mystery #pneumonia | CTV News https://t.co/lNIQhv8qvv 5 minutes ago Dan Epstein Seven more Hong Kong patients taken to hospital over Wuhan pneumonia fears as number of cases in city rises to 15… https://t.co/672M1EZA77 7 minutes ago