7 more Hong Kong patients treated for mystery disease

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s health and food secretary said Sunday that seven more people are being treated for a possible viral pneumonia. With the newly reported cases, authorities believe a total of 15 patients in Hong Kong may have contracted a mysterious respiratory disease that has infected at least 44 people in the […]
