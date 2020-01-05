Global  

Furry Friend Finder: Samantha & Shadow Searching For Their Forever Homes

CBS 2 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Samantha is an 11-month-old, 10-pound Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy, and Shadow is an almost-2-year-old Shih Tzu mix that weighs 12 pounds.
