Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: At Least 5 Dead and 60 Injured, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two tractor-trailers, a tour bus and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash, which occurred about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
News video: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash 00:52

 Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Naked Man Arrested After Deadly Crash in Oklahoma City [Video]Naked Man Arrested After Deadly Crash in Oklahoma City

At least one person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 00:22Published

2 Dead After Head-On Crash In Fort Worth [Video]2 Dead After Head-On Crash In Fort Worth

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in southwest Fort Worth late Tuesday evening, officials said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:20Published


Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

5 dead, dozens hurt as crash shuts down 86 miles of Pennsylvania Turnpike

The crash early Sunday near Pittsburgh involved a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, officials said.
USATODAY.com

