Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thousands Expected To March Across Brooklyn Bridge For Anti-Hate Rally In Support Of Jewish Community

CBS 2 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The NYPD says there have been at least 14 reported anti-Semitic attacks in the last two weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Anti-Hate Rally Supporting Jewish Community Taking Place In New York

Anti-Hate Rally Supporting Jewish Community Taking Place In New York 01:20

 Thousands of people are expected to march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday as part of an anti-hate rally; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.