Transcript: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on "Face the Nation"

A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said..

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:45Published 5 days ago