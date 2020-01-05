5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pa. Turnpike crash

FreedomWolf🇺🇸 RT @insidethebadge: Wow my prayers are with you CHAIN REACTION: At least 5 people are dead and dozens hospitalized after a wreck on Penns… 3 minutes ago

Newschannel 6 A spokeswoman said at least 25 victims ranging in age from 7 to 52 years old were hospitalized. https://t.co/u7m1wQ2yzy 5 minutes ago

allen r mason RT @ABC7: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside Pittsburgh https://t.co/T6F5s1aj89 8 minutes ago

G Easton 5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/Ols4MM7xJ8 10 minutes ago

Spectrum News NY1 At least five people are dead and 60 injured after a tour bus crashed in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/ngFQP0czmQ 10 minutes ago

Donald Cauthon 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/CH2qmknVZy 12 minutes ago