Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pa. Turnpike crash

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in a crash early Sunday involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a transportation official said. (Jan. 5)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike

5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike 02:19

 Five people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a chain reaction crash involving a bus, three tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle on the Turnpike; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Killed On Pennsylvania Turnpike [Video]5 Killed On Pennsylvania Turnpike

A deadly crash Sunday morning on Pennsylvania Turnpike. () WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:17Published

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash [Video]5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Badmoon2nite

FreedomWolf🇺🇸 RT @insidethebadge: Wow my prayers are with you CHAIN REACTION: At least 5 people are dead and dozens hospitalized after a wreck on Penns… 3 minutes ago

JayChpJones

Grateful American Observing Democrat Party Suicide RT @ROCKONOHIO: Breaking Now:5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash 🙏🙏 #Pennsylvania https://t.co/k6DPpxoNRT 5 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 A spokeswoman said at least 25 victims ranging in age from 7 to 52 years old were hospitalized. https://t.co/u7m1wQ2yzy 5 minutes ago

allenrmason1

allen r mason RT @ABC7: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside Pittsburgh https://t.co/T6F5s1aj89 8 minutes ago

g_easton819

G Easton 5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/Ols4MM7xJ8 10 minutes ago

NY1

Spectrum News NY1 At least five people are dead and 60 injured after a tour bus crashed in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/ngFQP0czmQ 10 minutes ago

rogueatdy

Donald Cauthon 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/CH2qmknVZy 12 minutes ago

g_easton819

G Easton @BenKTallmadge Source link... https://t.co/CQn4LHXuMJ 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.