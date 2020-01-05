Global  

Elizabeth Warren Suggests Trump Took Out Iranian General To Distract From Impeachment

Daily Caller Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
'People are reasonably asking about the timing'
News video: Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ 00:51

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren: Reasonable Question to Ask Why Trump Took Action on Iran Now Amid Impeachment

Senator and 2020 presidential candidate *Elizabeth Warren* said this morning that there's a reasonable question of why President *Donald Trump* took action to...
Mediaite

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Joe Biden Should Appear Before Senate If There is ‘Lawfully Issued’ Subpoena

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Joe Biden should appear before Congress if he is subpoenaed, but noted the discussion is...
Mediaite


