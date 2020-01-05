"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/5

Sunday, 5 January 2020 () This week "Sunday Morning," with host Jane Pauley, features Rita Braver's cover story on people who have discovered siblings or biological parents they didn’t know about through DNA testing. Plus: Serena Altschul visits with David Byrne, whose new show, "American Utopia," is burning down the house on Broadway; Bob Schieffer profiles country singer Tanya Tucker; Ben Tracy checks out some of the work of celebrated hotel designer Bill Bensley; National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore offers a heartfelt message on saving endangered species; and Conor Knighton has saved a seat for you as he witnesses an unusual contest – competitive tablescaping – at the Los Angeles County Fair.