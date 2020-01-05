"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/5

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

This week "Sunday Morning," with host Jane Pauley, features Rita Braver's cover story on people who have discovered siblings or biological parents they didn't know about through DNA testing. Plus: Serena Altschul visits with David Byrne, whose new show, "American Utopia," is burning down the house on Broadway; Bob Schieffer profiles country singer Tanya Tucker; Ben Tracy checks out some of the work of celebrated hotel designer Bill Bensley; National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore offers a heartfelt message on saving endangered species; and Conor Knighton has saved a seat for you as he witnesses an unusual contest – competitive tablescaping – at the Los Angeles County Fair.


