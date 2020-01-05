Dino Kalaveras RT @ABC: The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" still on top. https://t.co/Nuk96I… 3 minutes ago Shawn Cabbagestalk 2020 box office starts off with ‘Star Wars’ still on top https://t.co/lm6afELhNn 11 minutes ago TribLIVE.com The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” still on top https://t.co/LuEEN7fVUp 34 minutes ago ABC News The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" still on top. https://t.co/Nuk96IX8Fl 36 minutes ago Amy Wood 7 News “Rise of Skywalker” again led the box office with $33.7 million over its third weekend. https://t.co/y5RV5avbkW via WSPA7 42 minutes ago Telegraph Herald 2020 box office starts off with 'Star Wars' still on top https://t.co/VlyaNMnqtn 56 minutes ago Star Tribune The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" still on top. https://t.co/C1z4qQ0Sve 57 minutes ago WSPA 7News “Rise of Skywalker” again led the box office with $33.7 million over its third weekend. https://t.co/MeH7y4oeim 1 hour ago