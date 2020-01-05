Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Thousands rally against anti-Semitism in New York

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday in a solidarity march against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate. (Jan. 5)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge For Anti-Hate Rally

Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge For Anti-Hate Rally 01:31

 Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday as part of an anti-hate rally; CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism [Video]Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism

Thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, New York on Sunday (December 5) to protest against anti-Semitism.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:39Published

Anti-Hate March To Support Jewish Community Ends With Brooklyn Rally [Video]Anti-Hate March To Support Jewish Community Ends With Brooklyn Rally

Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday as part of an anti-hate rally; CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Closer Look: Anti-semitism 2020

As a white person, I understand I’m in a position of privilege. As a woman, I still struggle to navigate the boys’ club, #MeToo and mansplaining. But as a...
bizjournals Also reported by •HaaretzDeutsche Welle

Bari Weiss Criticizes Lack of ‘Moral Clarity’ in Coverage of Recent Anti-Semitic Attacks

The New York Times' *Bari Weiss* spoke with CNN's *Brian Stelter* today from the big march against anti-Semitism taking place after the recent attacks against...
Mediaite Also reported by •RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chilljat

jeffrey churchill RT @CBSThisMorning: Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of an anti-hate rally amid a spate of hate crimes agains… 50 seconds ago

Slerner212

Susan Lerner RT @CBSThisMorning: Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of an anti-hate rally amid a spa… https://t.co/s7bTKNu3OD 2 minutes ago

rabbicreditor

Menachem Creditor RT @Yair_Rosenberg: Thousands of people at today's rally against anti-Semitism in New York. https://t.co/lI6ZIv2LMd 6 minutes ago

EspeOppenheimer

ESPERANZAOPPENHEIMER RT @jilevin: Thousands rally against anti-Semitism in New York https://t.co/tCbSUiOrv6 7 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Thousands rally against anti-Semitism in New York https://t.co/tCbSUiOrv6 9 minutes ago

GerritSepers

Gerrit Sepers RT @HolocaustNews: “Crowd of thousands at rally against anti-Semitism far exceeds expectations” https://t.co/383TG53aUm https://t.co/1xmlK4… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.