Mississippi prison escapee back in custody, 2nd still at large, officials say

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
One of two prisoners believed to have escaped Saturday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman is back in custody, investigators said early Sunday.
One Mississippi prison escapee still at large, one in custody after days of riots, bloodshed

Deadly violence erupted at prisons across the state this past week, including Parchman, where local coroner Heather Burton says "gangs are at war."
