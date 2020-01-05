Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of winners

CBS News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The 77th annual Golden Globes are being held Sunday night. Netflix leads with 34 nominations across the film and TV categories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Street Closures Take Effect Ahead Of Golden Globes [Video]Street Closures Take Effect Ahead Of Golden Globes

Streets in and around Beverly Hills are closed ahead of Sunday's Golden Globes. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:23Published

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters [Video]Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: The Complete List

Drum-roll, please... Tonight is the night that all of Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, meaning countless fans and...
E! Online

Golden Globes 2020 Winners List Revealed!

The 2020 Golden Globes are airing tonight (January 5)! Ricky Gervais will be taking on hosting duties once again for the ceremony, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.