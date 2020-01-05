Pastor On Proposed United Methodist Church Split Over LGBTQ Beliefs
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () NPR's Michel Martin talks with Reverend Ginger Gaines-Cirelli of Foundry United Methodist Church about the proposed split of the church over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy. [the division is] the best means to resolve...