Pastor On Proposed United Methodist Church Split Over LGBTQ Beliefs

NPR Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Reverend Ginger Gaines-Cirelli of Foundry United Methodist Church about the proposed split of the church over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
News video: United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage

United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage 01:02

 United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy. [the division is] the best means to resolve...

United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion [Video]United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement.

The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues, [Video]The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,

On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ DisagreementWatch VideoThe United Methodist Church plans to split in two, after a year of widening rifts centered around LGBTQ rights. Last February, the denomination...
Newsy

United Methodist Church announces proposal to split over LGBTQ rights

Leaders from the United Methodist Church reportedly announced a tentative plan Friday to split the church over differences on same-sex marriage and the inclusion...
FOXNews.com


GabbyBachara

Gabriella Bachara "I simply believe that all means all," Tina Lang, a pastor at First United Methodist Church in #Madison, said. Th… https://t.co/XjbzsvHy61 3 minutes ago

rarahorn

Sarah Horn Pastor On Proposed United Methodist Church Split Over LGBTQ Beliefs #news #npr https://t.co/OePtDg9ctz 7 minutes ago

