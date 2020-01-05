Global  

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

CBS 2 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Iranian government announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.
News video: Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war

Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war 00:56

 US President Trump gives a statement after ordering an airstrike that killed Iran's top commander.

Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:10Published

President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates [Video]President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

President Trump tweeted that Iran &quot;will be hit very fast and very hard&quot; if the country attacks any U.S. sites.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Trump Administration Attempted to Block Iraqi Parliament Vote on Expelling Foreign Troops - Report


RIA Nov.

Trump aides call US strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further action

Trump aides call US strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further actionWASHINGTON/BAGHDAD: US officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that...
WorldNews

IndigoMoon_

Indigo Moon RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far - Threatens to use $2 trillion in weapons to commit #WarCrimes in Iran - Iraqi parliament vote… 17 seconds ago

photoartbygk

Connections RT @Scaramucci: Iranian people were turning on regime, now marching in millions to mourn Soleimani and rail against US. Iraqi parliament v… 19 seconds ago

dewmegrl

They're Screwing 🇺🇸 America Thousands of mourners flood the streets of Iran in response to America killing its top general. #NEWS #Souleimani https://t.co/gOdx5PDnbv 27 seconds ago

WomenPatriots20

Kymmie Trump supporter RT @4USAFreedom: The Iraqi Parliament voted to kick American troops out of the country. Sunni and Kurds boycotted the vote. That means th… 27 seconds ago

ProgressiveG2

Susanne Grady - #BernieSanders2020 🔥💙🔥 Iraqi Parliament Votes to Expel All American Troops and Submit UN Complaint Against US for Violation of Sovereignty… https://t.co/MYKig7IHQf 48 seconds ago

VoteNoGMO

⚕️FranSylviasDaughter#NoWarWithIran RT @LeeCamp: Iraqi parliament has passed a resolution to expel all U.S. troops from Iraq & submit a UN complaint against the U.S. for viola… 54 seconds ago

Lori74458665

Lori RT @thedailybeast: Iraqi lawmakers chanted “death to America” in the parliamentary chambers before voting to expel U.S. troops from the cou… 2 minutes ago

sayacully

saya cullinan RT @tparsi: Five key developments following Soleimani assassination: 1. Iraqi PM says Soleimani was in Iraq for mediation 2. Iran has becom… 2 minutes ago

