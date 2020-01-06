Ms Ingram RT @CBSThisMorning: Five people are dead and more than 50 injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. https://t.co/sgJcJwUm0a 2 minutes ago 𝑮𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒚 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒆 ↙️ (𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒅𝒐 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌) 5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/VJv8yIjbhc via @CBSNews 2 minutes ago techshopoffers 5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/2jfBI5yWt3 https://t.co/VcLSp35KSk 8 minutes ago Covensure Brokerage 5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash - CBS News https://t.co/enbwSeDHBq https://t.co/Ly9ZWGsqmk 10 minutes ago CBS This Morning Five people are dead and more than 50 injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. https://t.co/sgJcJwUm0a 17 minutes ago Sollencia Multiple people dead and dozens injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash - CBS News https://t.co/1p3C9CBQm5 22 minutes ago VashH RT @CBSNews: 5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/ygvYE1o3gH https://t.co/CciN5IKFNM 43 minutes ago TVT News 5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/6bot1QA1iK https://t.co/eENWNi2pr8 44 minutes ago