5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Independent •Seattle Times
At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
Ms Ingram RT @CBSThisMorning: Five people are dead and more than 50 injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. https://t.co/sgJcJwUm0a 2 minutes ago