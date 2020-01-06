Global  

5 dead and more than 50 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The crash involved one tour bus, three tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.
News video: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash 00:52

 Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation [Video]Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is reopened in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood after a deadly crash, but the investigation is far from over; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:35Published

NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead [Video]NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the deadly accident in Pennsylvania involving a bus which left from Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comIndependentSeattle Times

Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

