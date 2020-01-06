Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area's Jewish community following a spate of anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, including the stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebrants at a rabbi's home.
