Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area's Jewish community following a spate of anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, including the stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebrants at a rabbi's home.
News video: Thousands rally in New York City against anti-Semitism

Thousands rally in New York City against anti-Semitism 01:56

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Chuck Schumer were among the thousands who turned out for a march against anti-Semitism after a spate of hate crimes in the region. Lisa Bernhard reports.

NTSB Addresses Deadly Bus Accident In Pennsylvania [Video]NTSB Addresses Deadly Bus Accident In Pennsylvania

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy provides the latest information on the investigation into a fatal accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, involving a bus from New York City.

Hero Honored For Efforts To Stop Synagogue Attack [Video]Hero Honored For Efforts To Stop Synagogue Attack

Josef Gluck was honored with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal for his actions which help stop the Monsey synagogue attacker.

In the 2010s, anti-Semitism went mainstream

To understand the rise in murderous attacks like those currently plaguing New York City, we must recognize one of the most disturbing trends of the last decade:...
After string of anti-Semitic attacks, de Blasio laments hatred 'emanating from Washington'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blames an "atmosphere of hate" for the recent increase in anti-Semitic attacks in his city and the surrounding areas, but in a...
