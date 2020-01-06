Global  

U.S. stops dozens of Iranian-Americans returning from Canada

Denver Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Dozens of Iranians and Iranian-Americans were held for hours at Washington state’s border with Canada over the weekend as the Department of Homeland Security ramped up security at border ports after Iran threatened to retaliate against the United States for the strike that killed its top military leader.
