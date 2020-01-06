Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Duplass on Tom Hanks: 'I love him so much'

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mark Duplass, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook and the "Toy Story" creatives share their favorite Tom Hanks film. (Jan. 6)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship [Video]Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has offered Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Tom Hanks Has Been Offered Greek Citizenship [Video]Tom Hanks Has Been Offered Greek Citizenship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has offered Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship. According to CNN, the president's office signed the honorary naturalization order..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.