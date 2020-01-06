Weeping, Iran supreme leader prays over Soleimani

Art Biddulph Weeping, Iran supreme leader prays over general slain by US https://t.co/Tesdu8scBF Feeding on their own terrorist… https://t.co/Qe9fM7frrS 1 minute ago فیس بوقے RT @Doranimated: Weeping amid wails from a crowd of mourners, Iran’s supreme leader prays over the remains of IRGC Qods Force commander Qas… 2 minutes ago [email protected] RT @nytimes: Throngs of people filled the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of General Suleimani. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatolla… 3 minutes ago Dhyana RT @KTVU: Weeping amid wails from a sea of mourners, Iran's supreme leader prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.… 3 minutes ago Adam Ybarra RT @ABCWorldNews: Weeping amid wails from crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran's supreme leader prays over remains of top Irani… 4 minutes ago JoeTrudeau Weeping supreme leader heads vast crowds mourning Suleimani in Iran Tensions rise as hundreds of thousands take to… https://t.co/bA0S3Q9saP 4 minutes ago KOTA Territory News Congress demands answers from Trump about Iran general's death https://t.co/iCoXC9YnyO 5 minutes ago WTVM News Leader 9 The crowd wailed in response, as did Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, who stood at his side. https://t.co/RsFTYHtx9f 7 minutes ago