Weeping, Iran supreme leader prays over Soleimani

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Weeping, Iran supreme leader prays over Soleimani
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:29Published

Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing [Video]Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Nasrallah's stance, analysts say, begins a new period of escalation between Iran-backed militias and US forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published


U.S. Iran unrest | Weeping, Iran Supreme Leader prays over general slain by U.S.

Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran’s Supreme Leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian genera
Hindu

U.S.-Iran unrest: Weeping, Iran Supreme Leader prays over general slain by U.S.

Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran’s Supreme Leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general
Hindu

