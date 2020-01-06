Global  

How Are Iranian-Americans Reacting To The Death Of Gen. Soleimani?

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles's large Iranian population is following events closely after Iran's top general was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week in Baghdad.
News video: Iranian politicians chant 'death to America'

Iranian politicians chant 'death to America' 03:45

 Leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah has warned that the US military in the Middle East will pay the price for the killing of Maj Gen Soleimani.

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral [Video]Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death..

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral [Video]Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Death will turn Soleimani into a 'martyr' and unify Iran, researcher says

The U.S. assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani will create a martyr unify Iran’s fractious political establishment, with major repercussions on...
CTV News Also reported by •WorldNews

Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. after an airstrike on an airport in Baghdad...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewWorldNews

