ShowBiz Minute: Golden Globes

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
"1917," "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" win Golden Globes; "Fleabag," "Succession," "Chernobyl" win top TV Golden Globes; Plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and shimmer at Golden Globes. (Jan. 6)
 
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

Reese Witherspoon Receives Surprise Gift From Jay-Z and Beyoncé [Video]Reese Witherspoon Receives Surprise Gift From Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Reese Witherspoon Stunned After Surprise Gift From Jay-Z and Beyoncé. 'The Morning Show' actor revealed that she received an unexpected gift from the power couple after a run-in during Sunday's Golden..

Jay-Z Sent Reese Witherspoon His Champagne After Golden Globes [Video]Jay-Z Sent Reese Witherspoon His Champagne After Golden Globes

After her table ran out of water at the Goldne Globes, Reese Witherspoon asked Jay-Z for a glass of his champagne. According to Business Insider, the rapper paid $200 million in 2014 to purchase a..

Ricky Gervais Fires Back at Critics of His Scorching Globes Monologue: ‘How the F*ck’ is Teasing Corporations Right-Wing?

Ricky Gervais is firing back at critics of his scorched earth monologue at Sunday night’s Golden Globes awards. In a Monday evening tweet, the British comic...
Mediaite

Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern win big

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globes for the best actor in a motion picture - drama for his performance in Joker while Brad Pitt walked away with...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

