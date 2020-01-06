Global  

Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial begins in New York

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected in court Monday as his long-awaited criminal trial begins. Allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein by more than 80 women fueled the rise of the #MeToo movement. Weinstein is formally charged with sexually assaulting two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. Jericka Duncan reports.
Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York

Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York

