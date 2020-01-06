Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joe Biden hires Colorado state director for presidential campaign

Denver Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Colorado is receiving renewed attention from former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Booker Raises $6.6 Million In Forth Quarter [Video]Booker Raises $6.6 Million In Forth Quarter

Sen. Cory Booker in the fourth quarter pulled in $6.6 million. That numbers pales in comparison with what other Democratic candidates made. CNBC says the amount represents a slight increase from what..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden achieves best fundraising quarter for campaign [Video]Joe Biden achieves best fundraising quarter for campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe BIden received $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019. According to Reters, the spike in fundraising came weeks before voters kick off the party’s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden To Coal Miners: ‘’Learn To Code’’

Democratic presidential hopeful and former US vice president Joe Biden told unemployed miners, particularly those in the coal sector, to learn to code so that...
OilPrice.com

Joe Biden Was Asked About a Republican Running Mate in 2007, Here’s What He Said Then

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden got a lot of attention this week by saying he would "consider" a Republican running mate,...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.