Earthquake Jolts Southwest Puerto Rico

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The 5.8-magnitude quake before dawn on Three Kings Day was the strongest so far in more than a week of unnerving temblors on the island.
Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico [Video]Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico

A damaging 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, and destroyed houses and vehicles on Monday (January 6). According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET.

5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico [Video]5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6). The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m.

