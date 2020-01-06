Double amputee goes skydiving ahead of 90th birthday Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

An Air Force veteran celebrated his upcoming 90th birthday in midair. Stan Rohrer went skydiving from a height of 13,000 feet over California's Lake Elsinore. Rohrer lost both of his legs in his 80s, but he hasn't lost his sense of adventure. Nikki Battiste shares his story. An Air Force veteran celebrated his upcoming 90th birthday in midair. Stan Rohrer went skydiving from a height of 13,000 feet over California's Lake Elsinore. Rohrer lost both of his legs in his 80s, but he hasn't lost his sense of adventure. Nikki Battiste shares his story. 👓 View full article

