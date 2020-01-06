Global  

Double amputee goes skydiving ahead of 90th birthday

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Double amputee goes skydiving ahead of 90th birthdayAn Air Force veteran celebrated his upcoming 90th birthday in midair. Stan Rohrer went skydiving from a height of 13,000 feet over California's Lake Elsinore. Rohrer lost both of his legs in his 80s, but he hasn't lost his sense of adventure. Nikki Battiste shares his story.
