Oprah kicks off wellness tour in Florida with Lady Gaga

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Oprah Winfrey is bringing tens of thousands of people around the country together with a mission to make their lives better. “CBS This Morning” got exclusive behind-the-scenes access at the first stop on the 2020 Wellness Tour in Florida, where Winfrey spoke with Lady Gaga about physical and mental health. David Begnaud reports. 👓 View full article

