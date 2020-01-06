Global  

Oprah kicks off wellness tour in Florida with Lady Gaga

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey is bringing tens of thousands of people around the country together with a mission to make their lives better. “CBS This Morning” got exclusive behind-the-scenes access at the first stop on the 2020 Wellness Tour in Florida, where Winfrey spoke with Lady Gaga about physical and mental health. David Begnaud reports.
News video: Lady Gaga has vowed to keep making music

Lady Gaga has vowed to keep making music 00:47

 Lady Gaga has insisted she is still making music and is focused on her career.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga developed PTSD after burying r*pe ordeal [Video]Lady Gaga developed PTSD after burying r*pe ordeal

Lady Gaga's post-traumatic stress disorder manifested itself as "intense pain" all over her body after she failed to process the horror of a teenage r*pe ordeal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tampa Minute: Oprah Winfrey Kicks Off Her Tour In January With Lady Gaga As Her First Guest [Video]Tampa Minute: Oprah Winfrey Kicks Off Her Tour In January With Lady Gaga As Her First Guest

Oprah Winfrey is kickin' off her anticipated '2020 Vision Tour' in January and Miguel and Holly can't wait to give 'Mama O' their coins! Plus, find out why Miguel is pleading for Zac Efron's..

Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga says she takes "a lot of medicine to stay on board"

Gaga spoke with Oprah Winfrey in Florida on the first stop of Winfrey's "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" wellness tour.
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.com

Lady GaGa Gets Candid About Developing PTSD Over Failure in Processing Rape Trauma

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker shares in detail about mental health struggles as rape survivor when joining Oprah Winfrey in Ford Lauderdale, Florida, as part of...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Independent

