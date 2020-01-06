Global  

Tom Brady says retirement is unlikely amid free agent speculation

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady would not guarantee a return to football, following his team’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. After his 20th NFL season, Brady’s post-game comments over the weekend add fuel to speculation about what’s next. Dana Jacobson reports.
News video: Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March 00:32

 Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future [Video]Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future [Video]Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady retirement unlikely despite NFL wild card failure ending his Patriots career

Tom Brady retirement unlikely despite NFL wild card failure ending his Patriots careerNew England Patriots legend Tom Brady could continue playing in the NFL next season despite the 42-year-old’s expiring contract and failure to reach the Super...
Daily Star

Tom Brady ‘unlikely’ to retire after New England Patriots lose to Tennessee Titans in NFL play-offs

Tom Brady says he is unlikely to retire from playing American football. The New England Patriots quarterback played in his side’s NFL play-off loss to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportFOX Sports

Tweets about this

HBICPOCAHONTAS

HOLLYWOODPOCAHONTAS® Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' as Patriots exit playoffs https://t.co/ECA0ykik7d 34 minutes ago

beINSPORTSUSA

beIN SPORTS USA 🙅‍♂️🏈 Despite the loss to the @Titans, @Patriots quarterback @TomBrady says retirement is "unlikely." https://t.co/dpM49Sk7Cm 46 minutes ago

DownTownBF

Seth Brown RT @MikeReiss: Tom Brady is asked if he would consider retirement and he says it is “pretty unlikely.” https://t.co/ILYrhbvi5t 3 hours ago

republic

Republic #GoPats #TENvsNE #NFLPlayoffs | Tom Brady addresses NFL future, says retirement 'unlikely' after crashing out of pl… https://t.co/movqUrYc5Z 6 hours ago

noahcameron21

Noah Cameron Tom Brady says retirement ‘hopefully unlikely’ after Patriots are eliminated… https://t.co/U4S5ipKuBn 8 hours ago

DesignWorlds

Design Your World Tom Brady says retirement ‘hopefully unlikely’ after Patriots are eliminated… https://t.co/u131dUUBhW 8 hours ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Patriots Tom Brady says a possible retirement is ‘hopefully unlikely’ after Patriots are eliminated from the NFL pl… https://t.co/Fw1GkHivkW 10 hours ago

bossbev

Lady Beverley Tom Brady says retirement is 'hopefully unlikely' after Patriots are eliminated from the NFL playoffs https://t.co/EOb34PRhFx 11 hours ago

