Tom Brady says retirement is unlikely amid free agent speculation
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady would not guarantee a return to football, following his team’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. After his 20th NFL season, Brady’s post-game comments over the weekend add fuel to speculation about what’s next. Dana Jacobson reports.
Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...
Tom Brady says he is unlikely to retire from playing American football. The New England Patriots quarterback played in his side’s NFL play-off loss to... talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport •FOX Sports
HOLLYWOODPOCAHONTAS® Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' as Patriots exit playoffs https://t.co/ECA0ykik7d 34 minutes ago