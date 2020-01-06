9-year-old among 5 killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that injured 60

Raymond P Rangel 🔥🗡 RT @ksatnews: 9-year-old girl among victims killed in Pennsylvania crash https://t.co/GzkJAv9f9Q 1 minute ago Eric Waksmunski 9-year-old girl among victims killed in Pennsylvania crash https://t.co/Zx78xmjtDq 8 minutes ago The Herald-Dispatch A 9-year-old New York girl was among the five people killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that also injur… https://t.co/TpBVjlscTh 33 minutes ago Namaste in Bed RT @APEastRegion: A 9-year-old girl was among five killed in a massive crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving a bus, three tractor-tr… 39 minutes ago privateofficer 9-year-old girl, man among victims killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/tDNoNcjs6g 41 minutes ago Robert Mills RT @LowellSunNews: A 9-year-old girl was among the five people killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that also injured at least 60… 44 minutes ago Beyond description RT @FOXBaltimore: SO SAD! A 9-year-old New York girl was among the five people killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that also inj… 44 minutes ago FOX Baltimore SO SAD! A 9-year-old New York girl was among the five people killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that al… https://t.co/HlSvAlDT4G 47 minutes ago