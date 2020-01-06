Global  

9-year-old among 5 killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that injured 60

Delawareonline Monday, 6 January 2020
The Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened outside Pittsburgh as federal investigators combed the area for clues to a wreck that killed 5 and injured 60.
 
News video: Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

 At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township. The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger...

Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman - Turnpike Crash [Video]Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman - Turnpike Crash

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest on a terrible crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Names Of 5 Victims In Pa. Turnpike Crash Released [Video]Names Of 5 Victims In Pa. Turnpike Crash Released

The names of the 5 people killed in yesterday's Pa. Turnpike crash have been released; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger...
