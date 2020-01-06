Global  

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The move came soon after Mr. Castro ended his own bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, and gives a lift to Ms. Warren’s campaign as it tries to reignite excitement.
News video: Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren 03:26

 Julián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president after ending his own campaign

Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Obama, ended his own 2020 campaign last week.
USATODAY.com

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro Endorses Senator Elizabeth Warren


TIME

