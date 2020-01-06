Global  

Mike McCarthy picked as Dallas Cowboys’ new head coach, AP source says

Denver Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have agreed on a deal for the former Green Bay coach to replace Jason Garrett.
News video: Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach 00:38

 The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan [Video]Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan

Multiple reports have sources saying the Dallas Cowboys have found their next defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published

Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach [Video]Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jay Glazer: 'Dallas has informed Jason Garrett he will not be back'

Jay Glazer: 'Dallas has informed Jason Garrett he will not be back'FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer reports that the Dallas Cowboys have officially informed former head coach Jason Garrett that the team has moved on.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coachThe Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times

FoofyB5284

✭💙✭Lisa✭💙✭ RT @rjochoa: .@TroyAikman said Monday on the @RichEisenShow that the Dallas Cowboys picked the right guy by hiring Mike McCarthy to be thei… 6 minutes ago

Andre37121247

👉✭KEEPIN IT 100✭👈 I have to say this is a great read. Interesting! Mike McCarthy picked Dallas, but are the Cowboys the right job fo… https://t.co/6w6PCP2vEE 7 minutes ago

rjochoa

RJ Ochoa .@TroyAikman said Monday on the @RichEisenShow that the Dallas Cowboys picked the right guy by hiring Mike McCarthy… https://t.co/lj86wcAlmh 16 minutes ago

BaxFootballGuru

Russell S. Baxter 'Mike McCarthy picked Dallas, but are the #Cowboys the right job for him?' via @fansided https://t.co/LsAOWhq5gM 28 minutes ago

ed_hammond88

Ed Hammond RT @AP_NFL: The Dallas Cowboys have picked Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett as coach. The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with… 3 hours ago

Prynce_Vynce

Lean Martin Damn now we gotta***on Mike McCarthy when we play Dallas again? 😭 I knew they'd hire him***of course Jerry pi… https://t.co/nZ39EQGl3w 3 hours ago

