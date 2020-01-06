Global  

Iran mourns, supreme leader weeps for Soleimani

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iran's supreme leader wept while praying over the casket of a top general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered the prayers on Monday in Tehran for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (Jan. 6)
 
News video: Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? 10:10

 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral [Video]Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Iran crisis: Trump threatens to sanction Iraq if US troops expelled as Iranian supreme leader weeps at Qassem Soleimani's funeral

Iran state TV claims 'Millions' attend Tehran prayers for the slain Quds forces commander, in what could to be the largest since the funeral of the Islamic...
Independent

Supreme leader weeps as vast crowd mourns slain general in Tehran

Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem...
Reuters

