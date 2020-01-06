'A lot of people don't know it is satire'



Recent related news from verified sources Soleimani Killing Hadn't Been Worth The Risks. Former CIA Analyst Asks What Changed NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Congresswoman and former CIA analyst Elissa Slotkin, who spent years tracking Qassem Soleimani's violence, to get her...

NPR 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this OrwellianChronicle Former CIA Spook Says Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People https://t.co/wuxbtKcSFG 20 minutes ago Rich Mitchell Former CIA Spook Says Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People A… https://t.co/odOTyur6RS 2 hours ago ConservativeLibrarian Former CIA Spook Says Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People https://t.co/LjyAX0YIoa 5 hours ago Raybo34 Former CIA Spook Says Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People https://t.co/2ulW98ccTk 5 hours ago Democracy In Motion Former CIA Spook Says Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People By… https://t.co/ZVuCtBS3fN 5 hours ago Rich Mitchell Former CIA Spook Says Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People… https://t.co/zSwCyE1XIo 5 hours ago