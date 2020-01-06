Irwin family continues legacy of helping animals during Australia wildfires
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late animal expert Steve Irwin, announced that the family's zoo hospital in Australia has treated 90,000 animal patients since its founding – a number that is increasing due to the devastating fires.
