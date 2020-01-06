Global  

Irwin family continues legacy of helping animals during Australia wildfires

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late animal expert Steve Irwin, announced that the family's zoo hospital in Australia has treated 90,000 animal patients since its founding – a number that is increasing due to the devastating fires.
News video: Brushfire Victims Being Evacuated

Brushfire Victims Being Evacuated 00:49

 Occurred on January 4, 2020 / Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "My family and I registered to evacuate Mallacoota, a town in East Gippsland which was affected greatly by the Australian bushfires. We were accepted to be evacuated by ship through the help of the Australian Defense Force. They...

