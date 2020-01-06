Irwin family continues legacy of helping animals during Australia wildfires

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late animal expert Steve Irwin, announced that the family's zoo hospital in Australia has treated 90,000 animal patients since its founding – a number that is increasing due to the devastating fires.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published 6 hours ago Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Irwin family treating hundreds of animals amid Australia wildfires: 'Everything' is being injured The wife and son of the late Australian zookeeper and popular television personality Steve Irwin, also known as "The Crocodile Hunter", said on “Fox &...

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago



Barack Obama Spotted Going Shirtless While in Hawaii! Barack Obama put his toned body in display while on vacation and there are photos – TMZ The Irwin family is doing amazing things in Australia amid the...

Just Jared 2 days ago





Tweets about this