Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq

Daily Caller Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Following airstrikes that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani
News video: Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer

Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer 01:50

 The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Friday that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without congressional authorization.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, U.K.'s Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a...
Reuters

Cruz pushes Senate resolution praising Soleimani mission, daring Dems to oppose

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a noted Iran hawk, is circulating a resolution in the Senate that would commend the Trump administration for killing Iranian General Qassem...
FOXNews.com

