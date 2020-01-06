Pamela Kittelson "Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he would testify in a Senate impeachment trial of Pr… https://t.co/VjG6A7NbTL 22 minutes ago Bobby Junkin Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq | The Daily Caller https://t.co/exhnbcsEfB 33 minutes ago Ishtarmuz dale west RT @confunctionist: #Bolton willing to testify. Cracks in the Republican firewall to protect #Trump become Reaper missile craters. One th… 1 hour ago WGBH News Unlike many others in the Trump administration who have refused to testify at impeachment hearings, Bolton says if… https://t.co/gg73zZFajl 2 hours ago Manuel Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq | The Daily Caller https://t.co/4MtGHzLXCU 2 hours ago FakeRokuoLoto RT @SBSNews: Democrats have been pressing for John Bolton and three senior administration officials to testify as part of the Senate trial.… 2 hours ago 4SOL4 RT @SenSchumer: Senator McConnell: This new evidence raises questions that can only be answered by having the key Trump administration off… 2 hours ago SBS News Democrats have been pressing for John Bolton and three senior administration officials to testify as part of the Se… https://t.co/uPB0QIVqxo 3 hours ago