Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq
Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Following airstrikes that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani
Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq
Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com.
The developments in Iraq and Iran after..
House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution
House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..
